Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

