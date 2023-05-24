Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617,498. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

