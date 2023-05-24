Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,946. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.