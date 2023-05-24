Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,090. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

