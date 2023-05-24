Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.