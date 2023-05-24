Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $577,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

