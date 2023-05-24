Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 87,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,331. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

