Wealthquest Corp Acquires 182 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. 939,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

