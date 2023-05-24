Wealthquest Corp Acquires 2,722 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $203.64. 186,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,961. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

