Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $481.38. The stock had a trading volume of 511,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.10 and a 200-day moving average of $492.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.83 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.