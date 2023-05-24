Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Shares of BATS:UJUL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

