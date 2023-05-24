Wealthquest Corp Buys 32,059 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 10,507 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

