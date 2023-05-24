Wealthquest Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. 581,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,949. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.