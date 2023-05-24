Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. 5,868,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.