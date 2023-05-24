Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 2,460,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,862. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

