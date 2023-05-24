Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. 110,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,992. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

