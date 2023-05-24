Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Block (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) recently:

5/18/2023 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

5/10/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $86.00.

5/7/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $95.00.

5/5/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $88.00.

5/5/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00.

5/5/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $90.00.

5/1/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00.

4/25/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $100.00.

4/12/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00.

4/9/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/28/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,361 shares of company stock worth $19,403,032. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

