Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 9,167,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,665,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.