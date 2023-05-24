WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.