WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 4,617 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 219,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

