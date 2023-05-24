WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,278,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.