WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

