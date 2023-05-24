WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 405,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,709. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

