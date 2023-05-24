WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 31,153 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,879,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 378.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

