Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.44.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
