Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

