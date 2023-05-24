Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

