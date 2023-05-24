Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
