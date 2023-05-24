Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Investment Company of Canada

In other Western Investment Company of Canada news, Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.