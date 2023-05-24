Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.80

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Whitbread Trading Down 2.5 %

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,248 ($40.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,091.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,922.11. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,413.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,740.05). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($46.36).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

