Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.80

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Whitbread Trading Down 2.5 %
WTB stock opened at GBX 3,248 ($40.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,091.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,922.11. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,413.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,740.05). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Further Reading
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.