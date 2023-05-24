WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 5,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

