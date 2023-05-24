WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Declares Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

