WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
