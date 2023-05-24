XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.50

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 379589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 216 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £351.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

