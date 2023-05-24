Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $30.91 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $504.70 million and $18.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $30.91 or 0.00117533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.