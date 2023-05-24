Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.05. Zhihu shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,165,766 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zhihu by 5,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

