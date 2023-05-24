Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4707 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

