Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4707 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.22.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
