ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.19 EPS.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 179.52%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 108.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.