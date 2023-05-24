ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.19 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 179.52%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 108.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

