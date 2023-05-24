Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 181,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.