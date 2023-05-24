Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,279.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,251,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 3,359,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,583. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.4882 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

