Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $36.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after buying an additional 286,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 381,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,178. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.