Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

