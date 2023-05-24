Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 408.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $411.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,540. The firm has a market cap of $306.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

