Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 2,573 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $168.18. 927,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,957. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

