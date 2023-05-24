Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

