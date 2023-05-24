Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,410. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

