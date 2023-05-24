Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,578.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Down 3.8 %

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

