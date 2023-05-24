Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.2 %

ZTS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 947,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,317. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

