Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 105,391 put options on the company. This is an increase of 192% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,103 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,479. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 166.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

