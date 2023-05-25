1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 77,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

