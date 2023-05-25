1,036 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $191.00. 822,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,381. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

