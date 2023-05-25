10,606 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Tlwm owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,805. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.