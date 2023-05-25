10,606 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Tlwm owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,805. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

